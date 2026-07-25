Helen reveals she travelled to Paris to source real feathers for iconic cabaret costumes

Bollywood superstar dancer and veteran actress Helen, made a surprising revelation behind her iconic dance costumes for her special dance numbers in superhit movies back in the golden era of Bollywood.

Bringing global glamour to classic Indian cinema

The actress, who will be seen on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer as a special guest, made the exciting revelations about her fashion statements she made back in her prime days in Bollywood.

During the show, Jaaved Jaaferi, who is seen on the show, in the capacity of a judge, highlighted how Helen redefined fashion and glamour in Indian cinema.

He added how she went on to break social norms and set trends with her daring outfits and unmatched grace.