Why did John Cusack step away from movies? Here’s what the actor says

John Cusack has given us a lot of films to treasure before distancing himself from the movie industry. Now, he is preparing for the release of his graphic novel, Momo, that will come out on September 26, 2026.
The actor was present at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 to promote his book and shared why he stepped away from films and took refuge in books.
American actor John Cusack is coming up with a new project soon and it is not a film. The 60-year-old, along with artist Ignacio Noé has worked on a graphic novel titled Momo and he is very proud of how it turned out to be.
At the San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the artiste was asked what led him to choose graphic novels as a medium of storytelling. "I always thought they were the closest things to film, really. You’re picking out shots, they’re so cinematic", he said.
John further reflected on what drew him away from films and made him choose this new medium to tell a story. He said, "I thought, I wanna tell a story, but I didn’t wanna negotiate telling a story, really. And when you ask somebody to put $20 or $30 million into a bank account [for a film's budget], they wanna have an opinion and they’re afraid and all that stuff".
"This was just like, I wrote it, and I said, I like the story', and then I got this beautiful, wonderful artist, Ignacio Noé, to do the illustrations and so nobody edited anything I wrote or that he drew. So it’s really a piece of work that was just done by two people. It was just me and Ignacio’s story, and that doesn’t happen today", he added.
John Cusack said that he liked that fact that there was "no committee" involved in making a graphic novel, unlike in films and that is a major reason why he is seen less on screen and more with a pen.
John has featured in several critically acclaimed and fan-favourite movies such as High Fidelity (2001), Serendipity (2001), Being John Malkovich (1999), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) and more. In 2025, he was seen in two films, Fog of War and Detective Chinatown 1900.