Why did John Cusack step away from movies? Here’s what the actor says

"This was just like, I wrote it, and I said, I like the story', and then I got this beautiful, wonderful artist, Ignacio Noé, to do the illustrations and so nobody edited anything I wrote or that he drew. So it’s really a piece of work that was just done by two people. It was just me and Ignacio’s story, and that doesn’t happen today", he added.

John Cusack has given us some memorable movies

John Cusack said that he liked that fact that there was "no committee" involved in making a graphic novel, unlike in films and that is a major reason why he is seen less on screen and more with a pen.

John has featured in several critically acclaimed and fan-favourite movies such as High Fidelity (2001), Serendipity (2001), Being John Malkovich (1999), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) and more. In 2025, he was seen in two films, Fog of War and Detective Chinatown 1900.