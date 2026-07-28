Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez finally tying the knot?

Details about the marriage

A lot about the news of the marriage rests on media reports and speculations. Interestingly, the couple themselves haven’t confirmed the news. However, it is being speculated that the marriage may take place in Madeira, Ronaldo’s birthplace. There are no official date or venue announcements either. Moreover, if the marriage is to take place then it will be a quiet and intimate ceremony with only family, friends and noted celebrities.

Ronaldo beyond the World Cup

While Cristiano Ronaldo and even his sister had confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 would be his last world cup, the footballer’s career is far from being over. He will still continue to play the game and reign as one of the most popular footballers of the time. Moreover, apart from his football career, he is also all set to begin a career in Hollywood where he will be producing and starring in a football television series called Day 1s. Though not much has been revealed about the narrative yet, but it for sure that the handsome footballer will be seen on screen now.