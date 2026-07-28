Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez finally tying the knot?

Say football and apart from the names of the famous footballers, one also talks about love stories. Once of them is of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. After spending more than a decade together, raising five children and supporting each other through thick and thin, reports suggest that the couple may finally be tying the knot soon, although no official confirmation is received of the news.
One of the most sought after romances of our times – that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez actually began at a high-end luxury store. It is said that Ronaldo once walked into a luxury retail store in Madrid and fell for the sales assistant, who was none other than Georgina. Their love blossomed thereafter over the next decade. The duo reportedly got engaged in 2025 and lives together with all their children. Georgina loves all four of Ronaldo’s children like her own. With Ronaldo however, she has Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. They are also parents to twins Eva Maria and Mateo born via surrogate and Cristiano Ronaldo Junior.
Details about the marriage
A lot about the news of the marriage rests on media reports and speculations. Interestingly, the couple themselves haven’t confirmed the news. However, it is being speculated that the marriage may take place in Madeira, Ronaldo’s birthplace. There are no official date or venue announcements either. Moreover, if the marriage is to take place then it will be a quiet and intimate ceremony with only family, friends and noted celebrities.
Ronaldo beyond the World Cup
While Cristiano Ronaldo and even his sister had confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 would be his last world cup, the footballer’s career is far from being over. He will still continue to play the game and reign as one of the most popular footballers of the time. Moreover, apart from his football career, he is also all set to begin a career in Hollywood where he will be producing and starring in a football television series called Day 1s. Though not much has been revealed about the narrative yet, but it for sure that the handsome footballer will be seen on screen now.