Indian shooters shine as Esha Singh wins gold and Manu Bhaker takes bronze at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker delivered a sensational double-podium finish in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. Esha clinched India's first gold medal of the competition with a commanding display, while two-time Olympic medallist Manu secured the bronze.
The Indian duo established their dominance early during qualifying, where Manu topped the standings with a score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha with 585-18x. In the eight-woman final, 21-year-old Esha remained composed throughout, registering 40 hits out of 50 to seal top spot ahead of China’s Yueyue Zhang. Manu battled through a tense field and survived a crucial double shoot-off against North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Pak to finish third with 28 hits.
The victory continues a remarkable season for Hyderabad-born Esha, who rewrote both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits at the Munich World Cup earlier this year. Refuting the weight of expectations, Esha admitted: "This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I'm happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it." She added that returning to Hangzhou, where she previously won four Asian Games medals, provided a familiar and comforting atmosphere.
For Paris 2024 double medallist Manu, the podium spot offers valuable momentum for upcoming major tournaments. "This medal is very important because it acts as a stepping stone. It gives me clarity on what is working and the direction I want to head in," Manu shared, emphasising that the match experience will refine her preparation for future World Championships and Asian Games.
The landmark double-podium triumph boosted India to second place in the overall standings, further showcasing the country’s flourishing talent on the global shooting circuit.