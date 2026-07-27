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Indian shooters shine as Esha Singh wins gold and Manu Bhaker takes bronze at ISSF World Cup

A stellar double-podium finish in Hangzhou highlights India’s rising dominance on the global shooting stage
Indian shooters shine as Esha Singh wins gold and Manu Bhaker takes bronze at ISSF World Cup
Zhang Yueyue, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
Updated on
2 min read

Indian shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker delivered a sensational double-podium finish in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. Esha clinched India's first gold medal of the competition with a commanding display, while two-time Olympic medallist Manu secured the bronze.

Esha Singh wins gold at ISSF World Cup

The Indian duo established their dominance early during qualifying, where Manu topped the standings with a score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha with 585-18x. In the eight-woman final, 21-year-old Esha remained composed throughout, registering 40 hits out of 50 to seal top spot ahead of China’s Yueyue Zhang. Manu battled through a tense field and survived a crucial double shoot-off against North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Pak to finish third with 28 hits.

Esha Singh
Esha Singh

Triumph under pressure in Hangzhou

The victory continues a remarkable season for Hyderabad-born Esha, who rewrote both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits at the Munich World Cup earlier this year. Refuting the weight of expectations, Esha admitted: "This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I'm happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it." She added that returning to Hangzhou, where she previously won four Asian Games medals, provided a familiar and comforting atmosphere.

Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker

For Paris 2024 double medallist Manu, the podium spot offers valuable momentum for upcoming major tournaments. "This medal is very important because it acts as a stepping stone. It gives me clarity on what is working and the direction I want to head in," Manu shared, emphasising that the match experience will refine her preparation for future World Championships and Asian Games.

The landmark double-podium triumph boosted India to second place in the overall standings, further showcasing the country’s flourishing talent on the global shooting circuit.

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Indian shooters shine as Esha Singh wins gold and Manu Bhaker takes bronze at ISSF World Cup
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Manu Bhaker
Esha Singh