Indian shooters shine as Esha Singh wins gold and Manu Bhaker takes bronze at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooters Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker delivered a sensational double-podium finish in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China. Esha clinched India's first gold medal of the competition with a commanding display, while two-time Olympic medallist Manu secured the bronze.

Esha Singh wins gold at ISSF World Cup

The Indian duo established their dominance early during qualifying, where Manu topped the standings with a score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha with 585-18x. In the eight-woman final, 21-year-old Esha remained composed throughout, registering 40 hits out of 50 to seal top spot ahead of China’s Yueyue Zhang. Manu battled through a tense field and survived a crucial double shoot-off against North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Pak to finish third with 28 hits.