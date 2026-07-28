Who is Beata Monalisa? Greta Thunberg’s younger sister is a glamorous singer

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been making waves with her activism since she was 15. While she continues to advocate for equal rights and human dignity all over the world, her 20-year-old sister, Beata Monalisa is living in a world far removed from her's.
Beata or Bea, changed her family surname "Thunberg" to carve out her own identity instead of being in the shadow of her brave sister. She is leading a glamorous life as a singer, model, dancer and more.
Swedish singer, Beata Monalisa is environmental activist Greta Thunberg's younger sister and one might have a hard time believing due to the vast differences in the lives that they lead.
Bea's Instagram bio says that she is an "indie Pop Star, singer, dancer, actress, model, producer, writer, songwriter & choreographer". The 20-year-old has dropped the well-known surname to take her grandmother and great-grandmother's maiden name as her second name.
Beata is the one who is following in her family's artistic footsteps. While Greta is world-famous because her activism that is both important and brave, both sisters were to artiste parents. Their mother, Malena Ernman is a famous Swedish mezzo-soprano opera singer and their father Svante Thunberg is a renowned actor and producer.
Both of them were raised in a comfortable and stable home in the suburb of Stockholm. While the older sister decided to become an activist at 15, the younger one pursued her passion for music.
Bea often shares snippets of her performances and posts her new music on Instagram. She is self-trained and had drawn some major attention with an amazing rendition of the Whitney Houston classic, I Will Always Love You.
The young talent is also hailed as a gay icon, with the queer community comprising a large percentage of her fanbase. Robert Fux, the host of Drag Race Sweden, had even invited her to perform at a queer event, which she said, was the "best night of my life".
Beata Monalisa has been into singing and dancing from a very young age. She released her first ever single, I Found Your Father's Gun in 2024 which she wrote, performed and produced.