Who is Beata Monalisa? Greta Thunberg’s younger sister is a glamorous singer

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been making waves with her activism since she was 15. While she continues to advocate for equal rights and human dignity all over the world, her 20-year-old sister, Beata Monalisa is living in a world far removed from her's.

Beata or Bea, changed her family surname "Thunberg" to carve out her own identity instead of being in the shadow of her brave sister. She is leading a glamorous life as a singer, model, dancer and more.

Greta Thunberg's younger sister Beata Monalisa lives a very different life

Swedish singer, Beata Monalisa is environmental activist Greta Thunberg's younger sister and one might have a hard time believing due to the vast differences in the lives that they lead.