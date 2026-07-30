Sanjay Mishra plays Sai Baba in Palash Muchhal's film, internet weighs in

Palash Muchhal has recently unveiled the posters of his newest directorial venture, Tera Sai, and actor Sanjay Mishra is set to play the lead role. The film scheduled to release in 2027 marks the first project following the scandalous controversy that surrounded Palash last year. Though the talks about the controversy died down overtime, some fans are still not ready to accept the director’s works with open arms.
Music composer and director Palash announced the making of the project earlier this year with a poster of Sanjay dressed as Sai Baba. Sharing the poster of the film, the director wrote, “Tera Sai begins with blessings at Shirdi. A story of faith, surrender, and something beyond us.” Ahead of the production process, Palash alongside Sanjay visited the Shirdi temple, to seek blessings for a prosperous venture.
Putting up another new film’s poster on Instagram, Palash wrote, “Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara, Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah”.
Now as for the reactions from the audience, it is not quite transparent as the director turned off his comment sections. However, as the poster went viral, people took to the comment section of those posts and shared their views on the casting and the director’s return to the limelight.
One comment read, “this film might be good and acting from Sanjay Mishare could be on point. But the intent of this film clearly is PR - for Palaash Muchhal to clear his image in public.” Another user added, “Sanjay Mishra looks absolutely perfect as Sai Baba-fits the role like a glove. If the film captures the soul of the story, it could truly connect with the audience.”