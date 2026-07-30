Sanjay Mishra plays Sai Baba in Palash Muchhal's film, internet weighs in

Palash Muchhal has recently unveiled the posters of his newest directorial venture, Tera Sai, and actor Sanjay Mishra is set to play the lead role. The film scheduled to release in 2027 marks the first project following the scandalous controversy that surrounded Palash last year. Though the talks about the controversy died down overtime, some fans are still not ready to accept the director’s works with open arms.

Palash Muchhal’s newest project Tera Sai with Sanjay Mishra sparks widespread audience reactions

Music composer and director Palash announced the making of the project earlier this year with a poster of Sanjay dressed as Sai Baba. Sharing the poster of the film, the director wrote, “Tera Sai begins with blessings at Shirdi. A story of faith, surrender, and something beyond us.” Ahead of the production process, Palash alongside Sanjay visited the Shirdi temple, to seek blessings for a prosperous venture.

Putting up another new film’s poster on Instagram, Palash wrote, “Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara, Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah”.