Sobhita Dhulipala transforms into a ‘Devi’ for Rahul Mishra at ICW 2026

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala brought the curtains down on designer Rahul Mishra's grand finale at India Couture Week 2026, commanding the runway as the showstopper for his collection, Devi: The Eternal Muse. Celebrating Indian craftsmanship, heritage architecture and feminine divinity, Sobhita's runway presence transformed the presentation into a tribute to ancient mythology and haute couture.
Walking out in a temple-art-inspired ensemble, Sobhita first appeared in a sculptural mesh corset-style jumpsuit featuring intricate layered-necklace embroidery that mimicked the heritage architecture of the Ajanta Caves. The fitted, nude-toned bottom half was detailed with asymmetric ivory satin drapes and crystal piping. A crystal-encrusted belt wrapped her waist with intricate beadwork and dangling embellishments.
The climax of the finale unfolded when the runway transitioned into a stage for a live shringar. Models gathered around Sobhita to ceremonially adorn her on stage, draping a full-length A-line over-skirt made of sheer champagne-toned fabric adorned with sequins, crystals and delicate floral embroidery. The look was finished with a unique Magnolia-inspired couture hair accessory.
Reflecting on the experience, Sobhita said, "There's nothing quite like the rush of closing for India Couture Week. Stepping onto the runway in Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' vision... it was a celebration of modern Indian couture, and a moment I'll hold onto for a long time."
Speaking about bringing the showcase home after its Paris debut, Rahul noted, "Bringing DEVI home feels like the show finally completing itself. It started with a stone figure carved a thousand years ago... A carver takes stone away to find the figure. We add. Thread over thread, until embroidery starts reading as stone."
Styled with a statement diamond choker, minimal earrings and metallic open-toe high heels, Sobhita paired her attire with winged smoky eyeliner and a nude-brown matte lip. Her hair cascaded in soft, centre-parted waves, concluding a grand finale that seamlessly blended heritage elegance with contemporary couture artistry.