Sobhita Dhulipala transforms into a ‘Devi’ for Rahul Mishra at ICW 2026

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala brought the curtains down on designer Rahul Mishra's grand finale at India Couture Week 2026, commanding the runway as the showstopper for his collection, Devi: The Eternal Muse. Celebrating Indian craftsmanship, heritage architecture and feminine divinity, Sobhita's runway presence transformed the presentation into a tribute to ancient mythology and haute couture.

Live shringar performance, Ajanta-inspired embroidery and haute couture craftsmanship behind the showcase

Walking out in a temple-art-inspired ensemble, Sobhita first appeared in a sculptural mesh corset-style jumpsuit featuring intricate layered-necklace embroidery that mimicked the heritage architecture of the Ajanta Caves. The fitted, nude-toned bottom half was detailed with asymmetric ivory satin drapes and crystal piping. A crystal-encrusted belt wrapped her waist with intricate beadwork and dangling embellishments.