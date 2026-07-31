Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon quietly marries partner Veronica Leahov

To further seal the rumours, Veronica has updated her last name on her website, changing it to 'Veronica Leahov Batalon'. Jacob's marriage news follows months of speculation and deliberation on the marital status of his co-stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya who are yet to confirm anything.

Jacob got announced his engagement to Veronica, who is an interior designer, on March 5, 2025. The couple shared the good news on Instagram and wrote, "The beginning of the rest of our lives together". The actor shared dreamy pictures from their romantic engagement as well.

The interior designer also made a separate post to celebrate the milestone and wrote, "A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!".

The couple frequently share pictures together on Instagram, writing romantic captions full of love. Veronica makes frequent appearances on the red carpet to support her husband.

Jacob will be next seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day which has released on July 30, 2026.