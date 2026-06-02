Mika Abdalla and Jake Short end their engagement amid Off Campus attention

Actor Mika Abdalla and Jake Short have broken off their engagement, according to a statement from their spokespersons. Mika Abdalla has been making waves following her role in the new series from Amazon Prime Video, Off Campus. Previously the couple announced their engagement through social media platform Instagram, after meeting on the set of the film Sex Appeal back in 2021. In the statement made by their spokesperson, they have remained on good terms and have asked for privacy, as they continue with their international careers.
Responding to Mika Abdalla and Jake Short’s split, their spokeperson said, “Due to recent interest in Mika Abdalla’s personal life, it would feel remiss not to address that she and Jake Short are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”
As of now, Mika Abdalla is being talked about as she stars in Off Campus Season 2 playing Allie. As Mika herself says, “Even though we do tease Dean and Allie a lot earlier than people expect, you are still left wanting a lot more.” She further added, “And that’s something I’m really excited about. You just want to see more.”
Also, Mika mentioned that the team wished to ‘stay true to a lot’ of the story of Allie and Dean. These continued speculations about the show have also kept Mika Abdalla and Jake Short in talks. The production news and the expectations from fans have certainly made the show more visible.