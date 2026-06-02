Mika Abdalla and Jake Short end their engagement amid Off Campus attention

Actor Mika Abdalla and Jake Short have broken off their engagement, according to a statement from their spokespersons. Mika Abdalla has been making waves following her role in the new series from Amazon Prime Video, Off Campus. Previously the couple announced their engagement through social media platform Instagram, after meeting on the set of the film Sex Appeal back in 2021. In the statement made by their spokesperson, they have remained on good terms and have asked for privacy, as they continue with their international careers.

‘They continue to support each other’: The representative responds following Mika Abdalla and Jake Short’s breakup

Responding to Mika Abdalla and Jake Short’s split, their spokeperson said, “Due to recent interest in Mika Abdalla’s personal life, it would feel remiss not to address that she and Jake Short are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”