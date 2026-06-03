Who is Kevin Kunta? Meet Ram Charan’s MMA fighter bodyguard who saved Janhvi Kapoor from a fan

A promotional event for the highly anticipated sports drama Peddi turned into a real-life action scene on recently in Vijayawada. An overenthusiastic fan bypassed security in an attempt to meet Telugu superstar Ram Charan, inadvertently colliding with co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Fortunately before tensions boiled over, Kevin Kunta, the bodyguard assigned to Ram, quickly jumped into action, picking up and carrying away the stunned admirer from Janhvi.
With the story gaining widespread popularity after the security incident, people have been wanting to know more about the bodyguard. His full name is Abdou Kadirr Sowe, and he originally hails from Barra in Gambia. Asides from protecting celebrities, Kevin is also a middleweight MMA fighter from Florence, Italy with a record of four wins and six losses as of November 2025.
His fast reflexes during the event in Vijayawada got him into limelight and gave him unprecedented online fame. Kevin gained more than 100K followers overnight, raising his Instagram following to 180K. It is rumoured that the skilled bodyguard charges a hefty daily rate of Rs 2 to 4 lakh for his services.
The other day was memorable for the crazed fan as he got a chance to finally meet Ram personally after some time and express his gratitude by touching the feet of his idol. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set for an India-wide theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Peddi will have its biggest competition with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai this weekend.