Who is Kevin Kunta? Meet Ram Charan’s MMA fighter bodyguard who saved Janhvi Kapoor from a fan

A promotional event for the highly anticipated sports drama Peddi turned into a real-life action scene on recently in Vijayawada. An overenthusiastic fan bypassed security in an attempt to meet Telugu superstar Ram Charan, inadvertently colliding with co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Fortunately before tensions boiled over, Kevin Kunta, the bodyguard assigned to Ram, quickly jumped into action, picking up and carrying away the stunned admirer from Janhvi.

Ram Charan’s bodyguard Kevin Kunta goes viral after shielding Janhvi Kapoor at Peddi event

With the story gaining widespread popularity after the security incident, people have been wanting to know more about the bodyguard. His full name is Abdou Kadirr Sowe, and he originally hails from Barra in Gambia. Asides from protecting celebrities, Kevin is also a middleweight MMA fighter from Florence, Italy with a record of four wins and six losses as of November 2025.