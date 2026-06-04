Pride Month Special: Cricketer and fashion influencer Anaya Bangar on embracing womanhood

The journey towards self-identity began quite early for Anaya Bangar. When she was just eight or nine years old, Anaya used to sneak into her mother’s room, try on her fancy clothes and affirm silently that she was a pretty girl. Born male and formerly known as Aryan, Anaya is the daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar.

Now 25, Anaya recently completed a successful sex reassignment surgery in Thailand, embracing her identity with pride. But the affirmation came at a great cost, both personal and professional. Before her transition, Anaya was a budding cricketer, representing Mumbai at the under-16 level and Puducherry at the under-19 level, before taking part in Mumbai’s Under-23 trials. All of that came to a screeching halt in 2022, when she decided to embrace her gender identity and began hormone therapy.

Anaya gets candid about the cost of honesty and how difficult it is for her ilk to come out as who they are even today as we usher in Pride Month. Excerpts from the chat.