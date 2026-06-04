Pride Month Special: Cricketer and fashion influencer Anaya Bangar on embracing womanhood
The journey towards self-identity began quite early for Anaya Bangar. When she was just eight or nine years old, Anaya used to sneak into her mother’s room, try on her fancy clothes and affirm silently that she was a pretty girl. Born male and formerly known as Aryan, Anaya is the daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar.
Now 25, Anaya recently completed a successful sex reassignment surgery in Thailand, embracing her identity with pride. But the affirmation came at a great cost, both personal and professional. Before her transition, Anaya was a budding cricketer, representing Mumbai at the under-16 level and Puducherry at the under-19 level, before taking part in Mumbai’s Under-23 trials. All of that came to a screeching halt in 2022, when she decided to embrace her gender identity and began hormone therapy.
Anaya gets candid about the cost of honesty and how difficult it is for her ilk to come out as who they are even today as we usher in Pride Month. Excerpts from the chat.
Congratulations on your sex reassignment surgery. How do you feel now?
I feel more aligned with myself than ever before. Transitioning and completing my surgery has been a very emotional and personal milestone for me. At the same time, recovery is not as glamorous or easy as people sometimes assume online. It’s physically and mentally demanding, and I’m still in the middle of that journey. I’ve been documenting parts of my recovery on social media so that people understand the reality behind it as well, not just the final result. Overall, I feel grateful, more comfortable in my body, and hopeful for the future.
Could you tell us how risky or painful it is?
It’s a major surgery and should never be treated lightly. The physical recovery can be intense, and the emotional side of it is equally important. Every individual’s experience is different depending on the surgical technique, the body’s healing response, and mental health support. For me personally, recovery has had difficult phases, especially with nerve sensitivity and dilation, which many people don’t openly talk about. I think social media often shows only the “after” pictures, but there’s a long process behind it.
How difficult or easy was it for you to come to terms with your sexuality?
It’s honestly been a very evolving journey for me. Before the transition, I was mostly attracted to women, and attraction towards men was relatively rare for me. But after starting on hormones and transitioning, I experienced a very noticeable emotional and romantic shift, and today I find myself naturally more attracted to men.
I think sexuality and identity can sometimes evolve in ways people don’t fully expect, and that’s something I’ve learned through my own experience. Since I’m still recovering, I’m yet to experience my first committed relationship with a man. Honestly, I’m excited and curious about what that chapter of my life will look like.
Who was the first person you confided in? What was their initial reaction?
I had very few close friends, whom I could speak with, and they were very supportive and understanding. The first few conversations were definitely difficult because opening up about your identity is one of the most vulnerable things a person can do. But over time, they slowly began to understand me better, and I think those conversations helped build acceptance and empathy.
Your father, Sanjay Bangar, has been a pillar of support. Tell us about your relationship with your father.
My relationship with my parents has been evolving with time. As with many families, there were emotional and difficult moments during the journey because transition affects not only the individual but also the family dynamic.
But today, what matters most to me is that they have accepted me as their daughter and are using the correct pronouns. For queer individuals, especially trans people, that validation from family can mean a lot, both emotionally and mentally.
You were a professional cricketer, and your surgery has created obstacles in your profession. Does it hurt that you cannot pursue cricket professionally any longer?
Cricket will always remain a part of my life, professionally or otherwise. It’s something I’ve loved since childhood, and it shaped a huge part of who I am. Of course, it hurts that transitioning can sometimes feel like it comes at the cost of a sporting career, because no one should have to choose between being themselves and continuing the sport they love.
At the same time, transitioning has made me feel comfortable in my body and has given me peace within myself, and I don’t regret that.
Moving forward, I want to continue contributing to cricket in every way I can — whether that’s through conversations around inclusion, media, mentorship, advocacy, or being involved with the sport in other professional capacities, which could happen if the Indian cricket board allows people like me to play. And I’m never going to give up cricket completely.
What are the alternative professions you are looking at?
Right now, I’m exploring multiple creative and media-related spaces. Fashion, beauty, digital content, public speaking, and entertainment are al l areas I genuinely enjoy and connect with.
You come from a privileged background. Did that make things easier for you?
I recognise that I come from a relatively privileged background compared to many people within the LGBTQIA+ community, and that awareness is very important to me. Many queer and trans individuals are still struggling for basic dignity, safety, employment, healthcare, and acceptance.
I think visibility matters, but it also comes with responsibility to humanise trans women and other people from my community. Despite coming from privilege, it’s been the toughest thing to do, and I want to salute people who aren’t as fortunate as I am but are still fighting their battles to the best of their capabilities.
My message to anyone struggling with their identity is not to lose hope in themselves. Your journey may take time, and it may not be easy, but you deserve to live authentically and with dignity.
What kind of contribution do you want to make to the LGBTQIA+ community?
I want to contribute in ways that genuinely create impact beyond social media conversations. One area that is very important to me is creating more dignity, inclusion, and evidence-based dialogue around trans participation in sports, both for trans women and trans men.
I also want to help support queer individuals who may not have the same resources or opportunities I’ve had access to, especially when it comes to mental health, visibility, and guidance.
What is the significance of Pride Month in your life?
Pride Month represents visibility, resilience, and the freedom to exist authentically. For me, it’s a reminder of how far I’ve come emotionally and physically and also of the fact that many people are still fighting for acceptance and equal rights.
LGBTQIA+ community has in society now?
I do think society is changing slowly, especially among younger generations who are becoming more open-minded and empathetic. Social media and visibility have helped people understand queer identities better than before.
But at the same time, there is still a long way to go, especially regarding legal protections, social dignity, family acceptance, and equal opportunities.
I also personally felt disappointed by the Transgender Amendment Bill because I believe certain changes stripped away important rights and protections for our community. These conversations deserve much more public attention because policy directly affects people’s lives.
As a transgender woman, what are your expectations from society?
More than anything, I think trans people want dignity, fairness, and the ability to live normal lives without constantly being reduced to stereotypes or debates. I hope society moves towards empathy and understanding rather than fear or sensationalism.
At the end of the day, trans people are also humans, trying to live authentically and peacefully.
Are you seeing someone? Do you see yourself getting married someday and having kids?
At the moment, I’m single and very focused on recovery and healing.
But yes, I do believe in love, companionship, and building a meaningful relationship someday.
Take us through your fashion choices.
My fashion choices depend a lot on my mood and the energy I want to express that day. I naturally lean towards streetwear and effortlessly chic looks, and I love colours like black and red. I really admire Ralph Lauren, Chanel, and Rick Owens because they all represent very different aesthetics and personalities.
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