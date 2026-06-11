Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey are expecting second child together

The couple had first confirmed their relationship in May 2022, again on Instagram, more than two years before they got engaged. Kaley revealed in her interviews that she met with Tom through their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Josephm who set them up.

The Bing Bang Theory star said that they had instantly connected and knew they would be perfect for each other. Before meeting Tom, Kaley has been married twice, to tennis player Ryan Sweeting (2013–2016), and then to, equestrian Karl Cook (2018–2022).

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in March 2023 who is now all ready to be a big sister.