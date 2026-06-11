Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey are expecting second child together

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her second child! The actress and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, parents to 3-year-old daughter Matilda, are expecting their second baby together. They announced the good news on Instagram on Wednesday.
American actress Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey are about to be parents again. The 40-year-old actress shared a carousel of pictures with her partner and daughter on Instagram, announcing her second pregnancy.
Kaley wrote in the caption, "completing our little family , what a dream come true ! This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways , but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!".
Kaley and Tom, 43, made their engagement Instagram official in August 2024. The actress posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories where she flaunted her ring and wrote, "Amazing weekend".
The couple had first confirmed their relationship in May 2022, again on Instagram, more than two years before they got engaged. Kaley revealed in her interviews that she met with Tom through their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Josephm who set them up.
The Bing Bang Theory star said that they had instantly connected and knew they would be perfect for each other. Before meeting Tom, Kaley has been married twice, to tennis player Ryan Sweeting (2013–2016), and then to, equestrian Karl Cook (2018–2022).
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in March 2023 who is now all ready to be a big sister.
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