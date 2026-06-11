Nora Fatehi’s FIFA song Siir Siir impresses fans but critics say ‘no football vibes’

Nora Fatehi's FIFA song Siir Siir has been gaining much attention from social media platforms shortly after its release. This track is one of the songs for the FIFA World Cup 2026 music campaign featuring French musician Vegedream along with Sanjoy as a producer. Although the song has got many praises from the audience due to its energetic nature, visuals and performance of Nora, yet others think it lacks the feel of football.

Nora Fatehi’s FIFA song receives both praise and criticism from listeners

Nora Fatehi's FIFA song, Siir Siir was the catalyst for a wave of reactions on social media, where both supporters and detractors expressed their divergent views about the song. Fans opraised Nora Fatehi’s dancing talents, while appreciating her rising global fame. The users called the song a brilliant one and hailed her appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.