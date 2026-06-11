Nora Fatehi’s FIFA song Siir Siir impresses fans but critics say ‘no football vibes’

Nora Fatehi's FIFA song Siir Siir has been gaining much attention from social media platforms shortly after its release. This track is one of the songs for the FIFA World Cup 2026 music campaign featuring French musician Vegedream along with Sanjoy as a producer. Although the song has got many praises from the audience due to its energetic nature, visuals and performance of Nora, yet others think it lacks the feel of football.
Nora Fatehi's FIFA song, Siir Siir was the catalyst for a wave of reactions on social media, where both supporters and detractors expressed their divergent views about the song. Fans opraised Nora Fatehi’s dancing talents, while appreciating her rising global fame. The users called the song a brilliant one and hailed her appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
A user mentioned, "Absolutely fire!" and some other users said, No one can beat Nora when it comes to dancing", "Lovely performance", and " You can soo tell this is going to be a sure shot smash hit! 🙌🏽🥹❤️🌎." A lot of other fans of hers congratulated her for yet another success at a worldwide level, with one fan even saying that it was "a growing global success."
But not everybody bought into this. Certain parts of the audience believed that the song did not contain enough enthusiasm and energy for being a World Cup song. It was no time before comparisons to previous World Cup anthems started cropping up.
One person said, Can't feel the football vibe, while another person said that, Waka Waka is still unmatched. Some people also argued that the tune was more of a typical pop/Bollywood number than a World Cup song. Some fans found the dance steps and facial expressions to be boring too.
While announcing the release, Nora thanked the director, choreographer, dancers, stylists, and all those behind the production of the music video. This track forms part of the official FIFA World Cup Album that features singers from diverse backgrounds, Nora Fatehi’s FIFA song comes just before she takes the stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony.