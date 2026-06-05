10 elite football coaches who will lead their countries in the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup boasts of an elite managerial line up. From seasoned coaches like Thomas Tuchel, Marcelo Bielsa to World Cup legends including defending champions Argentina's Lionel Scaloni and France's Didier Deschamps, who won the cup both as a player and as a coach, their vision and genius brings colour to football's biggest stage.

This World Cup will also see several managerial debutantes including Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti, USA's Mauricio Pochettino, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and Spain's Luis de la Fuente, but their success at club level and other international tournaments give them the edge over most experienced coaches.