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10 elite football coaches who will lead their countries in the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only be witness to footballing greatness but also coaching brilliance with several legendary managers in charge of some of the biggest countries in the tournament
10 elite football coaches who will lead their countries in the 2026 World Cup
Defending champions Argentina captain Lionel Messi and manager Lionel Scaloni
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup boasts of an elite managerial line up. From seasoned coaches like Thomas Tuchel, Marcelo Bielsa to World Cup legends including defending champions Argentina's Lionel Scaloni and France's Didier Deschamps, who won the cup both as a player and as a coach, their vision and genius brings colour to football's biggest stage.

This World Cup will also see several managerial debutantes including Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti, USA's Mauricio Pochettino, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and Spain's Luis de la Fuente, but their success at club level and other international tournaments give them the edge over most experienced coaches.

Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil)
Carlo Ancelotti (Brazil)
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)
Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay)
Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay)
Mauricio Pochettino (United States)
Mauricio Pochettino (United States)
Thomas Tuchel (England)
Thomas Tuchel (England)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Didier Deschamps (France)
Luis de la Fuente (Spain)
Luis de la Fuente (Spain)
Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)
Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)
Roberto Martinez (Portugal)
Roberto Martinez (Portugal)
Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)
Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)
10 elite football coaches who will lead their countries in the 2026 World Cup
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2026 World Cup
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