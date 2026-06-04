FIFA drops official World Cup 2026 tracklist featuring Shakira, Ava Max, Jelly Roll and more

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a week away. A historic World Cup, it is a tournament of many firsts. To mark the grand celebration of football, FIFA has officially revealed the FIFA World Cup 2026 album squad.
This mega album features artistes from around the world including Shakira, Tyla and more. The squad of artistes have come together for "the most extensive multi-track music project in FIFA World Cup history", releasing 18 tracks so far, celebrating diversity the tournament stands for.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be grand. It is the first time that the tournament will feature 48 teams, expanding the tournament from its usual 36-team format.
The complete Official Album is a result of collaboration by various artistes who have produced beautiful songs. Announcing the album, FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote on his Instagram, "FIFA has brought together an extraordinarily strong music squad and one befitting the biggest single-sport event in history".
"Football and music transcend boundaries and have the power to unite cultures and communities. I am extremely thankful to all our fantastic artists whose skill, energy and passion have come together to provide the soundtrack to the world’s greatest sporting, social and cultural event this summer in North America", he wrote in another post.
A few songs, including the now viral song by Shakira and Burna Boy, Dai Dai, had previously made waves from the album. The complete track list features several stars from around the world:
Goals– LISA, Anitta and Rema
Game Time– Future and Tyla
Illuminate– Jessie Reyez and Elyanna
Echo– Daddy Yankee and Shenseea
Por Ella– Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda
Three Nations – 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana
No Place Like Home– Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido
In the Stars (Remix) – The Rolling Stones
Show Me– Ayra Starr and Latto
Mi Mexico Lindo– Alejandro Fernández
Blessings– Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel
Energy – Ava Max and BIA
Lighter– Jelly Roll and Carín León
Siir Siir– Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy
Partidazo– Danny Ocean
Champion– IShowSpeed
Love Always Wins– Shaggy, Cimafunk and Zema
Dai Dai – Shakira and Burna Boy
Many of the songs from the list will be performed live at the opening ceremonies in Mexico, Canada and United States. They will also be heard in during the Countdown Concert in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, as per the official FIFA website.
The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 album can be pre-saved across all streaming platforms.