FIFA drops official World Cup 2026 tracklist featuring Shakira, Ava Max, Jelly Roll and more

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a week away. A historic World Cup, it is a tournament of many firsts. To mark the grand celebration of football, FIFA has officially revealed the FIFA World Cup 2026 album squad.

This mega album features artistes from around the world including Shakira, Tyla and more. The squad of artistes have come together for "the most extensive multi-track music project in FIFA World Cup history", releasing 18 tracks so far, celebrating diversity the tournament stands for.

FIFA World Cup 2026 album squad is unveiled

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be grand. It is the first time that the tournament will feature 48 teams, expanding the tournament from its usual 36-team format.