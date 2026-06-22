Mukesh Khanna faces backlash for sharing screen with Samay Raina after slamming comedian

Mukesh Khanna is receiving backlash on social media after sharing screen space with Samay Raina for an unexpected advertisement months after the actor-filmmaker bashed the comedian over the explicit language used in his YouTube show India’s Got Latent and making fun of the character Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna x Samay Raina: The ad that has got the internet talking

The advertisement was shared by Samay after the launch of his second season of the show India’s Got Latent. The clip begins with Samay talking on the phone and saying, “Thanks, yaar. The show is returning now. As they say, darkness doesn’t prevail for long.”

The camera then pans to Mukesh. A surprised Samay is heard saying, “What are you doing on my roof, sir?”

Bringing back the line he had said in the video, where he criticised Samay months ago, Mukesh said, “Teri tedhi dumm seedhi karne ayaa hu, Samay Raina (I am here to put you in line, Samay Raina).”

Mukesh added, “After three FIRs, you don’t seem to have learnt a lesson. We will have to paint your face black.” The conversation eventually turns into a product promotion, with the duo advertising a mobile phone. Samay ends the ad with, “Sorry, Shaktimaan.”

However, this collaboration has not gone down well with many social media users, who have tagged Mukesh as “shameless”.

One wrote, “Shameless Mukesh Khanna doing an ad with Samay Raina. Where is his respect now?? #SamayRaina #mukeshkhanna.”