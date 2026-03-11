Munmun Dutta bashes Indian tourists for uncivil behaviour

The caption of the post read, "This infuriates me to the core. Too many Ch***ris at loose. Wonder why someone would rather spend money abroad vacationing but not here in India. Because this beautiful country is being ruined by these disgusting people. That's why these people attract racism abroad with such nasty behaviour."

In the clips and snapshots shared by the actor, a group of tourists can be seen driving a car to the famous and beautiful Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Other images showed shirtless men dancing on the snow, acts that require condemnation and reflect lack of civic sense.

Munmun often uses her platform to advocate for wellness and animal rights. Her Instagram bio reads, "Animal lover True blue bengali, Indian WORLD TRAVELLER" and she often shares glimpses from her travels and skincare routine that fans love. She also shares adorable videos of her interaction with stray indie dogs whom she takes care after.