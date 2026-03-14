Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, reportedly changes initials amid infidelity allegations

Vijay’s Son, Jason Sanjay, aged 25, is a filmmaker and, and his sister is Divya Saasha, aged 20. His father and mother have an ongoing divorce-related case in a Chengalpattu family court which was filed last month by Sangeetha due to Vijay's alleged unfaithfulness via an adultery relationship with an actress whose name could not be mentioned in the petition. However, multiple news outlets say that actress is named Trisha Krishnan.

According to the filing, Sangeetha states that she found out about the alleged affair April 2021. According to reports, infidelity and violation of marriage trust has caused her pain and mental suffering. Her petition further states that Vijay has continued to associate with the actress after the discovery.

The documentation claims that the actor has gone abroad often and has been present at functions with his alleged girlfriend. Sangeetha also claimed that his behaviour caused embarrassment and emotional harm to their kids. The petition further alleges that since 2021 the actor has emotionally separated from the marriage. The petition describes this as constructive desertion. No response has yet been filed by Vijay.