Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, reportedly changes initials amid infidelity allegations

Following the filing for divorce by Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, last month, the actor-turned-politician’s personal life has become a matter of public interest. It drew the attention due to not only the allegations of the case, but also to the fact that Sangeetha and Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, has changed his name.
Numerous sources have released an announcement saying that Vijay’s son, Jason has become Jason Sanjay S with the last name ‘S’ possibly standing for Sangeetha. In Tamil Nadu, it is common for children to list their father’s name as a last initial. Thus, the reported given name change is being viewed as a means of expressing solidarity with his mother during the ongoing legal battle.
Vijay’s Son, Jason Sanjay, aged 25, is a filmmaker and, and his sister is Divya Saasha, aged 20. His father and mother have an ongoing divorce-related case in a Chengalpattu family court which was filed last month by Sangeetha due to Vijay's alleged unfaithfulness via an adultery relationship with an actress whose name could not be mentioned in the petition. However, multiple news outlets say that actress is named Trisha Krishnan.
According to the filing, Sangeetha states that she found out about the alleged affair April 2021. According to reports, infidelity and violation of marriage trust has caused her pain and mental suffering. Her petition further states that Vijay has continued to associate with the actress after the discovery.
The documentation claims that the actor has gone abroad often and has been present at functions with his alleged girlfriend. Sangeetha also claimed that his behaviour caused embarrassment and emotional harm to their kids. The petition further alleges that since 2021 the actor has emotionally separated from the marriage. The petition describes this as constructive desertion. No response has yet been filed by Vijay.