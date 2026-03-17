Jannat Zubair, brother Ayaan safe after alleged assault and highway chase in Panvel

On March 15 in broad daylight, actor and influencer Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were the victims of an alleged physical assault and chase on the highway while they were visiting Panvel near Mumbai. Following the incident, there is a lot of concern from fans about the safety of both Jannat and Ayaan. As a result of this concern from their many fans, Jannat’s representative has made a statement providing clarification about what occurred.
The actor’s team posted a story on Instagram that confirmed what happened with the actors. The post say, “Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. – Team Jannat Zubair.”
A lot of comments started pouring in. Famous social media influencer Orry commented, “Shocked.” Another fan commented, “This is really disturbing to hear. Glad that Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. Stay strong, sending love.” Another Instagram user said, “I felt really sad, I was disturbed when I got to hear the news. Hope justice prevail!”
Jannat Zubair had her first professional acting role in 2008 in the television serial Chand Ke Paar Chalo. Since then she has worked on various projects including; Dill Mill Gayye, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, and gained recognition for her subsequent roles in Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui.
Her Punjabi film debut was made alongside Dilraj Grewal with Kulche Chole and she was also featured in the Hichki movie. She became 4th in the 2022 season of the stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. More recently, she appeared in Season 1 of Karan Johar's The Traitors. Most recently, she has appeared in Season 3.0 of Laughter Chefs hosted by Bharti Singh.