Jannat Zubair, brother Ayaan safe after alleged assault and highway chase in Panvel

On March 15 in broad daylight, actor and influencer Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair were the victims of an alleged physical assault and chase on the highway while they were visiting Panvel near Mumbai. Following the incident, there is a lot of concern from fans about the safety of both Jannat and Ayaan. As a result of this concern from their many fans, Jannat’s representative has made a statement providing clarification about what occurred.

Jannat Zubair’s team statement confirms incident, police probe underway

The actor’s team posted a story on Instagram that confirmed what happened with the actors. The post say, “Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. – Team Jannat Zubair.”