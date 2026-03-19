Hardik Pandya brings home Ferrari 12Cilindri, Mahieka Sharma performs puja

Just a few weeks ago, Hardik gifted his son Agastya a brand-new Land Rover Defender SUV. The car ranges from around INR 3 crore to INR 4 crore. The luxurious car got delivered to Mumbai, and in the photos and videos doing rounds on the internet, Natasa and Agastya were seen receiving the gift from the showroom.

For fans and followers, the optics are crazy. Because while few will ever own a V12 Ferrari, many understand the instinct to mark a new beginning with ritual, to seek a moment of stillness before acceleration.

In the end, this wasn’t just about a cricketer buying a car. It was about spectacle meeting sentiment, horsepower meeting heritage. And if that isn’t peak modern celebrity India—where global luxury arrives with a side of marigold petals—nothing is.