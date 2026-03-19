Celebs

Hardik Pandya brings home Ferrari 12Cilindri, Mahieka Sharma performs puja

As Hardik Pandya upgrades his garage, Mahieka Sharma adds a traditional touch to the moment
Hardik Pandya Ferrari 12Cilindri
Mahieka Sharma performs aarti as Hardik Pandya brings home V12 Ferrari
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Hardik Pandya’s latest acquisition is a Ferrari 12Cilindri. The car is a V12 swansong in an era inching toward electric vehicles.

Hardik Pandya’s Ferrari 12Cilindri gets tilak and aarti on arrival

Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya's new girlfriend turned the seemingly normal moment into a spectacle with tilak and aarti, only this time, the object of devotion was an Italian engineering masterpiece capable of tearing down highways at improbable speeds. She performed a puja as the Ferrari arrived.

Hardik has never been one for subtlety. His public persona thrives on flair, whether it’s on the pitch or on Instagram. The 12Cilindri is bold, high-performance, and impossible to ignore. A machine born in Maranello, designed for European autobahns, found itself at the threshold of Indian tradition, waiting for blessings before its first real drive.

Hardik and Mahieka have already been popping up on each other’s social media and making public appearances together. Not constantly, not officially labelled—but enough to get people talking. There are no declarations or any labels but a pattern that is hard to ignore.

Hardik Pandya Ferrari 12Cilindri
Hardik Pandya gifts a luxurious SUV car worth INR 4 crore to son Agastya

Just a few weeks ago, Hardik gifted his son Agastya a brand-new Land Rover Defender SUV. The car ranges from around INR 3 crore to INR 4 crore. The luxurious car got delivered to Mumbai, and in the photos and videos doing rounds on the internet, Natasa and Agastya were seen receiving the gift from the showroom.

For fans and followers, the optics are crazy. Because while few will ever own a V12 Ferrari, many understand the instinct to mark a new beginning with ritual, to seek a moment of stillness before acceleration.

In the end, this wasn’t just about a cricketer buying a car. It was about spectacle meeting sentiment, horsepower meeting heritage. And if that isn’t peak modern celebrity India—where global luxury arrives with a side of marigold petals—nothing is.

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Hardik Pandya Ferrari 12Cilindri
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