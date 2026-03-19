Sidhu Moosewala's AI concert announced: ‘Signed to God’ world tour to be held in 8 countries

Four years after Sidhu Moosewala died, an official announcement about an artificial intelligence concert has been made on his Instagram page. Sidhu Moosewala’s AI concert will be called ‘Signed To God’ and will launch in 2026. The concert will take place in 8 different countries, including India, the United States, and Pakistan, and is intended to honour the memory of Sidhu Moosewala. The AI technology will help create an entirely new way to hear Sidhu Moosewala's popular songs.
Sidhu Moosewala’s AI concert will involve an artificially generated avatar of the deceased artist will be used. The shows are likely to also include 3D holograms and augmented reality features to create a more realistic experience for viewers. This may represent a first for concert tours without an actual artist present. The teaser video is live on Instagram with caption, “GENERATIONS CAN BE SILENT, UNTIL ONE VOICE WAKES THEM UP. SIDHU MOOSE WALA - SIGNED TO GOD WORLD TOUR 2026 🌎”
One person reacted to post saying, “Legends Live Forever 👑🏴☠️🏁” and another fan commented , “SHOW MUST GO ON ⛳️.”
The anticipated global attention on Sidhu's anticipated tour as a result of his popularity from India as well as across Canada, the UK, the USA and Australia, has created an enormous amount of excitement about this event even though there is currently no information available regarding exact dates, venues or ticket sales. Still, Sidhu Moosewala's AI concert has already generated significant discussion online.
His parents started a campaign to seek justice for him. A music video that features a flag displaying the words "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala" has also been produced. He was known as an artist who wrote and produced songs for the young generation.
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