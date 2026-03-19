Sidhu Moosewala's AI concert announced: ‘Signed to God’ world tour to be held in 8 countries

Four years after Sidhu Moosewala died, an official announcement about an artificial intelligence concert has been made on his Instagram page. Sidhu Moosewala’s AI concert will be called ‘Signed To God’ and will launch in 2026. The concert will take place in 8 different countries, including India, the United States, and Pakistan, and is intended to honour the memory of Sidhu Moosewala. The AI technology will help create an entirely new way to hear Sidhu Moosewala's popular songs.

How Sidhu Moosewala’s AI concert will take place

Sidhu Moosewala’s AI concert will involve an artificially generated avatar of the deceased artist will be used. The shows are likely to also include 3D holograms and augmented reality features to create a more realistic experience for viewers. This may represent a first for concert tours without an actual artist present. The teaser video is live on Instagram with caption, “GENERATIONS CAN BE SILENT, UNTIL ONE VOICE WAKES THEM UP. SIDHU MOOSE WALA - SIGNED TO GOD WORLD TOUR 2026 🌎”