John Lithgow nearly quit Harry Potter series amid backlash over J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments

When asked if his casting had affected him, John Lithgow said that he felt "stung" by the reaction. In retrospect, however, John chose to continue with the project. He believes that the issue will probably come up in almost every interview that I ever do for the rest of my life.

The Interstellar actor said, "I was not thinking about her comments when I signed on. I absolutely did not expect the criticism I received over the association with Rowling’s work.” He went on to say that he believes the role is probably the last major project he will do, and as such, it has caused him to have deep reflection on his career and his own mortality as it will require a commitment to him for eight years.

HBO Max began shooting the Harry Potter series in July 2025. John Lithgow can be seen dressed as Dumbledore from on-site photos that were taken in October 2025. There is also Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter starring in the series.

John Lithgow signed on to be part of HBO Max's adaptation early in 2025. He says that being able to play the part of Dumbledore allows him to do a 'winding down role. He wants to have a really good final chapter to his career. John remains upfront about his commitment to continuing with the character for the entire duration of the series despite possible backlash. He continues by saying he loves what J.K. Rowling has created along with the messages of the books, although he may have an issue with things she has personally said.