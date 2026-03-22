Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar: Danish Iqbal reveals intense transformation behind the mystery role

The actor revealed that prosthetics came with restrictions. He could not eat and could only drink liquids. However, he had to be careful with his lines and deliver his character exactly as Aditya Dhar had envisioned. Danish revealed that these challenges made the role exciting and hence took up the role.

Danish also revealed that he was initially unsure about playing the role of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar. He was scared and unsure if he would do justice to the complex character. Even on the days of the shoot, he was unsure about how his character would look. But as the shoot went on, he began to enjoy it.

He praised Aditya Dhar for being a very supportive and understanding director, which made all actors feel comfortable on the sets. Danish also praised his co-actors for their cooperation, saying it was a collective success.

The film also has a strong ensemble cast. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Arjun Rampal plays the role of Major Iqbal. Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam. R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal. Other cast members include Saar Arjun playing Yalina, Rakesh Bedi playing Jameel Jamali, and Danish Pandor playing Uzair Baloch. Other actors playing their previous roles from the first film include Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera, and Saumya Tandon.