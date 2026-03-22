Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar: Danish Iqbal reveals intense transformation behind the mystery role

The long-awaited unveiling of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar seems to have finally arrived. Actor Danish Iqbal has revealed what it took to bring this enigmatic character to life. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released on March 19 and made a huge impact on the box office by raking in over ₹100 crore on its opening day and Rs. 43 crore in advance bookings.
During the discussion on playing the character Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar, Danish said that the process of transforming was a tiresome experience. He added that he had to sit for 8 to 9 hours a day for the makeup, followed by wearing prosthetics throughout the shoot. Even removing the prosthetics took 3 to 4 hours.
The actor revealed that prosthetics came with restrictions. He could not eat and could only drink liquids. However, he had to be careful with his lines and deliver his character exactly as Aditya Dhar had envisioned. Danish revealed that these challenges made the role exciting and hence took up the role.
Danish also revealed that he was initially unsure about playing the role of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar. He was scared and unsure if he would do justice to the complex character. Even on the days of the shoot, he was unsure about how his character would look. But as the shoot went on, he began to enjoy it.
He praised Aditya Dhar for being a very supportive and understanding director, which made all actors feel comfortable on the sets. Danish also praised his co-actors for their cooperation, saying it was a collective success.
The film also has a strong ensemble cast. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Arjun Rampal plays the role of Major Iqbal. Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam. R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal. Other cast members include Saar Arjun playing Yalina, Rakesh Bedi playing Jameel Jamali, and Danish Pandor playing Uzair Baloch. Other actors playing their previous roles from the first film include Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera, and Saumya Tandon.