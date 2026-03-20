Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening disrupted after alleged sabotage inside theatre
Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening turned into havoc when there was an alleged attempted sabotage during the film's showing. The action movie directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh opened in theatres on Thursday, March 19 and had a huge audience that wanted to see it before spoilers were released on the Internet. Unfortunately for those who wanted to experience a high-energy environment, it turned out to be a live drama.
Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening halted after screen vandalism
At Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening, some people's social media accounts stated that an unknown person cut the screen at the time of the screening. The show was interrupted due to the damage. There are several videos on the internet showing large cuts on the screen while the movie continued very briefly. One had a video of the theatre during intermission, while another showed a police officer in the theatre.
At this time, details regarding how the disruption occurred during Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening have not been clarified. There has been no official statement stating that this disruption was intentional or who was responsible. This incident has gained significant traction on social media, adding to the pre-existing intense buzz surrounding the movie.
Indian films shown in Canada have seen their share of interference over the years. In October 2025, a theatre in Ontario had to stop its showings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG after being victims of separate acts of arson and gunfire.
Despite the controversy surrounding Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening, the release has definitely caused some excitement! In fact, the sequel expands on Hamza's life and that of other characters through the action seen in a geopolitical context. Viewers should expect to see a more intense and darker side of Hamza as well as more shocks and action than ever before based on the trailer.