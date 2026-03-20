Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening disrupted after alleged sabotage inside theatre

At this time, details regarding how the disruption occurred during Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening have not been clarified. There has been no official statement stating that this disruption was intentional or who was responsible. This incident has gained significant traction on social media, adding to the pre-existing intense buzz surrounding the movie.

Indian films shown in Canada have seen their share of interference over the years. In October 2025, a theatre in Ontario had to stop its showings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and They Call Him OG after being victims of separate acts of arson and gunfire.

Despite the controversy surrounding Dhurandhar 2's Montreal screening, the release has definitely caused some excitement! In fact, the sequel expands on Hamza's life and that of other characters through the action seen in a geopolitical context. Viewers should expect to see a more intense and darker side of Hamza as well as more shocks and action than ever before based on the trailer.