Why did Satyajit Ray spend most birthdays at hotels? Here's the truth

Satyajit Ray's birthday used to attract hundreds of people at his home in Kolkata, leading to celebration becoming an excessive crowd gathering and necessitating special. His birthday had turned into a logistical problem since crowds always converged at his Kolkata house every year on that occasion. It was a hard times for the filmmaker in terms of rest and health maintenance, even at times when the doctor advised him to avoid public exposure.
In order to retain privacy and keep himself busy in his creative works, Satyajit Ray would take up a room at a 5 star hotel one day prior to the event. According to reports, he used spend the whole day writing scripts and then come back after the festivities were over. This enabled him to have a break from the ever present limelight yet accept the appreciation during those years when he needed to be under observation for health reasons.
On Satyajit Ray’s birthday, his wife, Bijoya Ray, would join her husband at the hotel, providing moral support to him while away from their house. His son, Sandip Ray, would remain behind to handle all the visitors coming to their Bishop Lefroy Road abode in Kolkata.
Usually, the director checked into the hotel the day before May 2 and spent his birthday alone while the other people were celebrating. Then he would come back the next day when the party was over. This arrangement allowed the family to maintain a balance between receiving respect from the community and crowd management, especially when the house became overcrowded.
After Satyajit Ray's birthdays turned into posthumous gatherings, the number of visitors began to grow on May 2 every year, as individuals from various age groups began to visit as an expression of their admiration of his movies without having any link with his family. This trend kept on continuing for years to come where the guests were treated with sweets and refreshments in his Kolkata home.