Why did Satyajit Ray spend most birthdays at hotels? Here's the truth

Satyajit Ray's birthday used to attract hundreds of people at his home in Kolkata, leading to celebration becoming an excessive crowd gathering and necessitating special. His birthday had turned into a logistical problem since crowds always converged at his Kolkata house every year on that occasion. It was a hard times for the filmmaker in terms of rest and health maintenance, even at times when the doctor advised him to avoid public exposure.

How Satyajit Ray's birthday led to hotel stays and crowd management tradition

In order to retain privacy and keep himself busy in his creative works, Satyajit Ray would take up a room at a 5 star hotel one day prior to the event. According to reports, he used spend the whole day writing scripts and then come back after the festivities were over. This enabled him to have a break from the ever present limelight yet accept the appreciation during those years when he needed to be under observation for health reasons.