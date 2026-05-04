Jisoo's Met Gala debut delivers a princess moment in Dior, full look stuns fans

The dress was complemented by Jisoo with a set of diamond jewelry. Jisoo donned a pair of rings, chokers, and earrings, which contributed to the design but did not detract from the elegance of the dress. One person commented, “ALL EYES ON HER🔥 SO GORGEOUS.” Another fan appreciated her princess energy on the carpet saying, “My Princess JISOO 💓.” Another person wrote, “looks like the first met curse does not work on our JISOO. she’s stunning.”

During the early part of the day, Jisoo was also spotted wearing yet another outfit designed by Dior from the fall-winter 2026 collection line. She accessorized this look with bow heel slingback shoes.

Jisoo’s Met Gala debut was a significant event for BLACKPINK too. Jisoo has been with the band since 2016. The band went international by producing successful songs such as Boombayah and Whistle, rising to become one of the most successful K-pop bands. Jisoo ventured into her solo singing career with the song called Flower that was released in 2023, where she displayed her soft voice in international charts.