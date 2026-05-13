Condolences pour in as Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj passes away after heart attack

As news spread of Kannada film and television actor-producer Dileep Raj passing away in the early hours of Wednesday following a heart attack, condolences poured in.

Dileep Raj dies of heart attack

According to sources close to the family, he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout after suffering a cardiac arrest, but did not respond to treatment and breathed his last at the hospital.

His mortal remains have been kept at the hospital premises for family members, friends and members of the Kannada film industry to pay their last respects. Several politicians, actors and personalities from the Kannada film fraternity expressed grief over his untimely demise, describing it as a major loss to the industry.