Condolences pour in as Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj passes away after heart attack

As news spread of Kannada film and television actor-producer Dileep Raj passing away in the early hours of Wednesday following a heart attack, condolences poured in.
According to sources close to the family, he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout after suffering a cardiac arrest, but did not respond to treatment and breathed his last at the hospital.
His mortal remains have been kept at the hospital premises for family members, friends and members of the Kannada film industry to pay their last respects. Several politicians, actors and personalities from the Kannada film fraternity expressed grief over his untimely demise, describing it as a major loss to the industry.
Actor Ganesh recalled his long association with Dileep Raj and expressed shock and grief over his untimely demise. Speaking about their journey together, Ganesh said he was deeply saddened by the news and found it difficult to come to terms with the loss.
“I do not know what to say. It is extremely painful. Dileep Raj was a wonderful person and an excellent actor. We were all part of a small group. We came together after completing college and used to perform plays in theatre. Among our group, Dileep was the first to gain popularity,” Ganesh said.
Actor Rishab Shetty shared a post on his social media remembering Dileep Raj. “He was not just a good actor, director and producer, but above all, a good human being. Though the occasions we met were only a handful, the impression of his personality that stayed in my heart can never fade away. May your soul rest in peace,” he wrote.
Dileep Raj had carved a niche for himself in both television and cinema and was widely recognised as a versatile performer. Though he gained immense popularity through Kannada television serials, he also made a mark in films with several notable performances.
He made his silver screen debut in 2005 with the film Boyfriend in which he played the character Shiva. Over the years, he appeared in more than 25 films, including Milana, where he earned appreciation for portraying the brother of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Some of his other notable films include Parichaya, Nanni Paaru, Border and Panchamrutha. Apart from acting, Dileep Raj was also known as a skilled dubbing artist.
Dilip Raj is survived by his wife and two daughters. Along with his wife Vidya, he had launched a production house and produced several popular television serials. Family sources said Dilip Raj was looking forward to celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary this year. He often appreciated his wife’s role in the production company and openly expressed his love and admiration for her.