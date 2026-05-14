Alia Bhatt brings vintage drama to Cannes 2026 red carpet in regal Tarun Tahiliani couture

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has witnessed Alia Bhatt making one of her most remarkable attempts when it comes to fashion choices. However, it was not until she walked the red carpet for the fourth time at the L'Oréal Paris dinner that her mood really shifted. Ditching her delicate princess look, the actress made a dramatic appearance in a custom dress by Tarun Tahiliani.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes fashion journey ends on a dramatic note

Alia Bhatt's outfit was inspired by the history of textiles but portrayed in a couture manner. The inspiration came from the florals in the archived chintz textiles whose designs came from the intricately-patterned Indian fabrics that used to be exported to European countries in the colonial period. It was not reproduction of the actual fabrics, but interpretation of the designs through embroidered flowers as though painted on fabric.