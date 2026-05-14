Alia Bhatt brings vintage drama to Cannes 2026 red carpet in regal Tarun Tahiliani couture

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has witnessed Alia Bhatt making one of her most remarkable attempts when it comes to fashion choices. However, it was not until she walked the red carpet for the fourth time at the L'Oréal Paris dinner that her mood really shifted. Ditching her delicate princess look, the actress made a dramatic appearance in a custom dress by Tarun Tahiliani.
Alia Bhatt's outfit was inspired by the history of textiles but portrayed in a couture manner. The inspiration came from the florals in the archived chintz textiles whose designs came from the intricately-patterned Indian fabrics that used to be exported to European countries in the colonial period. It was not reproduction of the actual fabrics, but interpretation of the designs through embroidered flowers as though painted on fabric.
The silhouette was also very intriguing. The structured off-shoulder corset design integrates many elements from Victorian dress, which provides the overall silhouette with an air of regality. The bodice was fitted closely in definition to the shape of Alia Bhatt’s form and was complemented well with the flowing drape beneath it, which provided movement and also enhanced characteristics of Indian couture style in the overall silhouette.
In addition, the colour palette was also created the right mood. The rich red lent itself to drama, while the cream brought a softness into the dark hue of the flowers' embroidery. This was unlike anything she had worn before at the Cannes Film Festival, for there were no pale colours here and no light, ethereal fabrics. The embroidery was just another means of telling a story through floral patterns reminiscent of early botanical illustrations giving an old world charm yet not appearing to theatrical.
Alia Bhatt chose diamond jewels that resembled vintage heirlooms with the dramatic couture piece. Her sleek bun and subtle makeup ensured that all the focus remained on the details of the dress’s silhouette.