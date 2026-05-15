American Pie star Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen separate after 18 years of marriage

Lazlo, who is 8 years old, and Sid, who is 12 years old, are their two children. The couple has always managed to keep their personal lives away from media attention throughout their married life. The recent Instagram post by Jenny Mollen during November 2025 depicts the couple in action, wherein she has stated, "A totally approachable couple not trying to seduce you.”

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen celebrated their wedding anniversary in April 2025 through videos with Biggs alongside their kids. Mollen posted a black and white picture of the two celebrating Jason Biggs’ surprise birthday, which she added that he was not fond of surprises, but they managed to do it anyway. Their social media posts in 2025 revealed ongoing family engagement despite increased privacy and co-parenting.

Jason Biggs is most popularly associated with his roles as Jim Levenstein in American Pie, which were produced from 1999 to 2012. He has also acted as himself in the movie Operation Taco Gary’s and directed the film Untitled Home Invasion Romance. Some of the movies that Jenny Mollen has been in include Crazy, Stupid, Love; Girls; Wilfred; and Chicago Fire.