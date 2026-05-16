Kanye West's May 23 show gets cancelled in New Delhi for the second time

In the comment box the organisers also gave the details about the refund, “Refunds for all valid ticket & merch holders have been initiated and will reflect in your source account within 5-7 business days.” White Fox has also revealed that talks are currently taking place with Ye’s team about finding a new venue and setting up a new concert date. No additional information has been provided for now. For fans who bought their tickets through District, they will be getting a refund within five to seven business days.

Kanye West’s India concert was initially scheduled for March 29, 2026. This show had been delayed owing to various geopolitical issues related to the US-Iran relationship. This show was later rescheduled for May 23, with the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium confirmed as the venue.

The latest cancellation is yet another in a long line of challenges for Ye’s tours around the world. There have been reports that many of his performances abroad were cancelled or restricted due to logistical problems and controversies surrounding his earlier comments.