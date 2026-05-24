Comedian Laura Clery thanks firefighters after freak kitchen accident

Comedian Laura Clery has praised the firefighters and emergency personnel who rescued her from under a 600-pound refrigerator after surviving what she described as the "most terrifying night" of her life.
The actress and digital creator said that the odd incident happened while she was at home with her two children. Her 7-year-old son climbed onto the big stainless-steel refrigerator, causing it to move a little. When she rushed over to steady the appliance, it suddenly fell forward and crushed her against the kitchen counter.
“I couldn’t move. Couldn’t breathe,” Clery recalled in emotional social media posts, adding that she could feel herself “losing consciousness” while pinned underneath the appliance. In one darkly comic moment — very on-brand for Clery — she admitted her brain briefly went to, “This is the dumbest way anyone has ever died.”
Thankfully, her phone was in her pocket. Clery managed to call 911 while trapped beneath the refrigerator. She later revealed it took three firefighters to physically lift the fridge off her body before paramedics rushed her to a trauma centre.
In a video filmed inside the ambulance, Clery — wearing a neck brace and visibly dazed — thanked the emergency crew repeatedly, calling them “actual heroes.” She later wrote online: “THANK YOU to these AMAZING firefighters who saved my life.” She also revealed she was given fentanyl for the pain during transport, admitting the moment was emotionally complicated because of her past struggles with addiction.
Miraculously, no bones were broken despite the sheer weight of the appliance. Clery said her lower back and body were badly injured, but doctors found no fractures — something she described as “a miracle.”
The comedian is now threatening legal action against the contractors who installed the refrigerator, alleging it was never properly mounted into the wall. She argued the accident “could have absolutely killed” her or one of her children and called the installation “negligence.”
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