Comedian Laura Clery thanks firefighters after freak kitchen accident

Comedian Laura Clery has praised the firefighters and emergency personnel who rescued her from under a 600-pound refrigerator after surviving what she described as the "most terrifying night" of her life.

Influencer Laura Clery reveals trauma after being crushed by refrigerator

The actress and digital creator said that the odd incident happened while she was at home with her two children. Her 7-year-old son climbed onto the big stainless-steel refrigerator, causing it to move a little. When she rushed over to steady the appliance, it suddenly fell forward and crushed her against the kitchen counter.

“I couldn’t move. Couldn’t breathe,” Clery recalled in emotional social media posts, adding that she could feel herself “losing consciousness” while pinned underneath the appliance. In one darkly comic moment — very on-brand for Clery — she admitted her brain briefly went to, “This is the dumbest way anyone has ever died.”