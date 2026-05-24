Kim Kardashian says she has 'pill fatigue'. Is it real?

Symptoms associated with Pill Fatigue may include feeling irritated from daily medications, missing doses, or feeling mentally exhausted from taking pills daily. There are people, who start doubting if all the pills they take is necessary or even useful at all.

Doctors have advised that Pill Fatigue can easily be minimized when treatment plans are simplified. This could involve eliminating unnecessary medications, opting for combination pills, and using pill dispensers and reminders through applications. Effective communication with doctors is also encouraged.

Kim Kardashian's statements bring to attention the fact that Pill Fatigue does not only affect sick patients. Even healthy individuals who have to take supplements for general well-being can sometimes get overwhelmed because of too much pressure from their schedules. In this case, it would be better for her to simplify her routine rather than buy more pills.