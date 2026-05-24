Kim Kardashian says she has 'pill fatigue'. Is it real?

In a recent episode of Good Hang With Amy Poehler, Kim Kardashian mentioned her well-being practices. Kim is reported to take around 35 supplements daily. The 45-year-old billionaire broke down her supplement intake into three portions daily but finds the practice overwhelming. The mother of two explained that she suffers from what experts term 'Pill Fatigue,' such that she had to stop taking fish oil supplements.
Pill fatigue is not an officially recognized illness. Rather, it is a coined phrase that medical experts have adopted to refer to the state of mental and psychological exhaustion due to the prolonged use of several types of medicines or supplements. This issue mainly affects individuals suffering from chronic diseases.
The Pill Fatigue starts from complicated pill schedules. It involves the daily reminder of sickness or being ill, which is brought about by taking pills at various times in the day. As experts point out, it is not caused by one particular drug. Rather, it arises from the burden of numerous minor chores associated with health care. Bigger pills, undesirable side effects, and a rigid schedule may exacerbate the burden.
Individuals suffering from this might begin missing doses and delaying taking their pills. They might even cease using some of their supplements without consulting a doctor. This could impact the effects of the treatment regime, especially when dealing with chronic diseases like diabetes or heart conditions.
Symptoms associated with Pill Fatigue may include feeling irritated from daily medications, missing doses, or feeling mentally exhausted from taking pills daily. There are people, who start doubting if all the pills they take is necessary or even useful at all.
Doctors have advised that Pill Fatigue can easily be minimized when treatment plans are simplified. This could involve eliminating unnecessary medications, opting for combination pills, and using pill dispensers and reminders through applications. Effective communication with doctors is also encouraged.
Kim Kardashian's statements bring to attention the fact that Pill Fatigue does not only affect sick patients. Even healthy individuals who have to take supplements for general well-being can sometimes get overwhelmed because of too much pressure from their schedules. In this case, it would be better for her to simplify her routine rather than buy more pills.