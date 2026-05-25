Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil dance scene sparks backlash online over Bharatanatyam portrayal

The dance performance sequence by Ananya Panday in the movie Chand Mera Dil that was recently released has created a great stir among netizens. In the video, which is currently going viral on X, the actress is seen dancing in a college function in the movie, while the protagonist played by Lakshya looks on. The entire dance performance was meant to be an amalgamation of Bharatanatyam and hip-hop dance, according to the creators.

Social media users and dancers criticise Ananya Panday’s Bharatnatyam sequence

It got even worse because the character Chandni, played by Ananya Panday, is portrayed as being born of a Bharatanatyam dance in the movie. It was also noted that a Lord Nataraja statue in the backdrop while dancing was offensive. One user wrote on X, “Someone needs to stop Ananya Pandey ji before she further destroys Bharatanatyam. That audacity to have Nataraja idol in the background and perform like this...”