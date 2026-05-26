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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys after 10 years of marriage

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced the arrival of their twin sons through a heartfelt social media post
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share joyful announcement of their twin sons’ birth, calling it the most beautiful chapter of their lives
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin boys, begin new journey of parenthood
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The television duo, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, have become proud parents to twin baby boys after 10 years of togetherness. Both the artists made the happy news public through their social media handles and received numerous blessings from their fans and industry peers alike. The news soon turned viral, thanks to the lovely message they accompanied the post with.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share emotional notes after becoming parents

Announcing the good news on social media, the couple wrote, “We asked for happiness. God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.” In addition, Vivek Dahiya expressed his emotions and said that life seemed to be beautiful after the birth of their sons. Addressing the newborns as ‘Karan Arjun,’ Vivek asked their fans to shower more love and blessings upon them. Many fellow actors from the industry including Dhrasti Dhami, Jennifer Winget, Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna have congratulated the couple in the comments section.

In less than a day of making the announcement regarding their babies’ arrival, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya posted pictures of their maternity shoot.  Divyanka wrote in the caption, “From being each other’s home…to becoming a home for someone else. 🤍 We don’t know what this journey will look like yet, but we already know it’ll be our greatest one. PS: I am lucky, I get to Love You and the world you have created for me.”

The news of her pregnancy was a secret for quite some time. In the past, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had spoken about how she and Vivek had successfully kept their pregnancy a secret for six whole months and she barely stepped out.

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had mentioned that the child would be born sometime in mid-June. Divyanka even added that they had made a deliberate choice to conceive now and were grateful to start this journey at the perfect time. The duo had known each other from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Later, they got married on 8th July, 2016.

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