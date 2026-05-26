Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys after 10 years of marriage

The television duo, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, have become proud parents to twin baby boys after 10 years of togetherness. Both the artists made the happy news public through their social media handles and received numerous blessings from their fans and industry peers alike. The news soon turned viral, thanks to the lovely message they accompanied the post with.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share emotional notes after becoming parents

Announcing the good news on social media, the couple wrote, “We asked for happiness. God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.” In addition, Vivek Dahiya expressed his emotions and said that life seemed to be beautiful after the birth of their sons. Addressing the newborns as ‘Karan Arjun,’ Vivek asked their fans to shower more love and blessings upon them. Many fellow actors from the industry including Dhrasti Dhami, Jennifer Winget, Ankita Lokhande, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna have congratulated the couple in the comments section.