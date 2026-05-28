Sanju actor Sayaji Shinde turned love for his mother into a green movement with 6.5 lakh trees across Maharashtra

Veteran actor Sayaji Shinde, who made a mark with movies such as Shool, Sarkar Raj, and Sanju, has been one of the driving forces behind a highly motivational green movement in Maharashtra through planting more than 6.5 lakh saplings in the state. Starting off as an emotionally-motivated endeavour after his mother’s demise in 2016, barren lands have now turned into forests.
Sayaji’s mother was 92 at the start of this movement. He knew that her loss would leave a big impact on him. He said, “I realised I could not keep my mother with me till my last breath. She was already 92, and I loved her the most in this world.” Since he couldn’t reverse death, he chose another way of respecting her.
He further added, “I told my mother that I was not powerful enough to keep her alive forever. Then I decided I would weigh her against seeds and plant them across Maharashtra. One day, when those seeds become trees, they will flower, bear fruits and offer shade. And in their fragrance, I will feel your presence. That way, I will have you forever.” Sayaji Shinde currently works in 48 locations in Maharashtra. Saplings that were planted many years ago have today turned into forests that help rebuild eco-systems and provide livelihoods for locals.
The actor has taken interest in generating livelihoods through plantation drives. He mentioned that if 1,000 tamarind trees were planted in a village, it would generate almost one crore rupees for the villagers after 15 years. Moreover, he proposed to give saplings instead of prasad offered at the temples.
He helped a particular village which was barren for almost 60 years. First of all, his friend asked him to give Rs. 1 lakh towards tree plantation in the village. Soon, other villagers followed suit and collected a total sum of Rs. 17 lakh. Now, there are 16,000 trees in the village and hills which are green and not dry any more. “What greater award do we need?” he said.
Sayaji Shinde himself is financing transplantation work of over 200 banyan trees to show that development doesn't necessarily mean felling of trees. He said that more than 200 varieties of life forms depend on the banyan tree for survival, from birds, butterflies to insects.
Coming from a farming family in Satara district, Maharashtra, he experienced hardship firsthand. The lands owned by his family were confiscated by the government to build a dam in 1978, whereas the compensatory lands were given only after thirty-five years. Now, he is planning to use the lands to establish a nursery where thousands of saplings will be provided to villages across Maharashtra.
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