Sanju actor Sayaji Shinde turned love for his mother into a green movement with 6.5 lakh trees across Maharashtra

He further added, “I told my mother that I was not powerful enough to keep her alive forever. Then I decided I would weigh her against seeds and plant them across Maharashtra. One day, when those seeds become trees, they will flower, bear fruits and offer shade. And in their fragrance, I will feel your presence. That way, I will have you forever.” Sayaji Shinde currently works in 48 locations in Maharashtra. Saplings that were planted many years ago have today turned into forests that help rebuild eco-systems and provide livelihoods for locals.

The actor has taken interest in generating livelihoods through plantation drives. He mentioned that if 1,000 tamarind trees were planted in a village, it would generate almost one crore rupees for the villagers after 15 years. Moreover, he proposed to give saplings instead of prasad offered at the temples.

He helped a particular village which was barren for almost 60 years. First of all, his friend asked him to give Rs. 1 lakh towards tree plantation in the village. Soon, other villagers followed suit and collected a total sum of Rs. 17 lakh. Now, there are 16,000 trees in the village and hills which are green and not dry any more. “What greater award do we need?” he said.