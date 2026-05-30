Kriti Sanon channels Veronica-era glamour in a Rs. 67,000 emerald green Alexis dress

With the arrival of Veronica in Cocktail in 2012 through Deepika Padukone, she established herself as one of the most unique and memorable fashion icons in Bollywood history. Bold colours, dramatic outfits, and confident looks came to define the character. Even more than a decade down the line, it seems like Kriti Sanon is taking that same glamour forward with Cocktail 2.

Kriti Sanon brings a Gen-Z update to the Cocktail fashion universe

Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 promotional look featured a Aravine Dress by Alexis during her promotion of the film. This dress was priced at about ₹67,000. The strikingly green mini dress had very large crystal jewelry appliqués on it. Despite having an extremely basic silhouette, which consisted of a loose-fitting shift cut and a neat neckline, the dress stole the limelight because of its jewellery elements.