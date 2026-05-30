Kriti Sanon channels Veronica-era glamour in a Rs. 67,000 emerald green Alexis dress

With the arrival of Veronica in Cocktail in 2012 through Deepika Padukone, she established herself as one of the most unique and memorable fashion icons in Bollywood history. Bold colours, dramatic outfits, and confident looks came to define the character. Even more than a decade down the line, it seems like Kriti Sanon is taking that same glamour forward with Cocktail 2.
Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 promotional look featured a Aravine Dress by Alexis during her promotion of the film. This dress was priced at about ₹67,000. The strikingly green mini dress had very large crystal jewelry appliqués on it. Despite having an extremely basic silhouette, which consisted of a loose-fitting shift cut and a neat neckline, the dress stole the limelight because of its jewellery elements.
The styling, curated by Sukriti Grover, chose understatement over extravagance. Rather than overshadowing the detailed dress, the jewelry accentuated it. The eye-catching earrings in turquoise colours matched the lush green tones of the dress, whereas the bracelets and rings provided further accents.
The now sold-out Zara Gold Flower Sandals added a metallic accent to create a more finished effect. Wavy hair with a glow from the makeup made up the last element of the look, balancing out the strong effect of the dress. The combination seemed both glamorous and wearable, perfect for a publicity event.
What makes the style really work is the celebration vibe? With its bright colours, playful embellishments and perfect styling, the style is one that looks young, exciting and ready to be photographed, but not too over the top. It knows what promotion fashion is all about: looking cool and effortless.
The parallels to Veronica can’t be avoided. Deepika Padukone’s signature look exuded effortless luxury, club chic, and sultry sophistication through her body-hugging shapes. But Kriti Sanon's green dress was filled with fun elements, over-the-top embellishments, and totally Gen-Z coded aesthetics.