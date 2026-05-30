Ranveer Singh meets Declan Rice in Budapest amid Don 3 controversy

The FWICE body has also been in contact with the producers of India's film industry and requested action on the matter. The directive by FWICE calling for wide industry action has exerted more pressure on the issue, and producers have been requested to look into the matter. Issues of finance that occurred during the pre-production phase have been cited as reasons for losses incurred.

According to reports, initial negotiations with regards to casting took place between Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment when other names were considered, including Hrithik Roshan, although this claim was not officially acknowledged.

The matter worsened due to production disputes, which led to intervention from FWICE as well as financial claims, while in the meanwhile, Salman Khan has intervened as an arbitrator and has talked to both sides of the conflict. Upcoming movies for the actor will be Pralay and an untitled movie with Aditya Dhar.