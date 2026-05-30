Ranveer Singh meets Declan Rice in Budapest amid Don 3 controversy

Ranveer Singh made an appearance in Budapest, where he clicked a photo with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. This photo indicates that both individuals are in a relaxed mode before an important match in football. The purpose behind the visit of Ranveer Singh is not known yet. It can be said that Declan Rice is one of the most influential players in England now.
The Don 3 controversy has gained momentum following the Federation of Western India Cine Employees giving a notice of non-cooperation to Ranveer Singh for allegedly backing out of the film project at the eleventh hour. It is being reported that the losses incurred due to pre-production in the making of this movie amount to around Rs 45 crore, with Farhan Akhtar having complained about it to the federation.
The FWICE body has also been in contact with the producers of India's film industry and requested action on the matter. The directive by FWICE calling for wide industry action has exerted more pressure on the issue, and producers have been requested to look into the matter. Issues of finance that occurred during the pre-production phase have been cited as reasons for losses incurred.
According to reports, initial negotiations with regards to casting took place between Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment when other names were considered, including Hrithik Roshan, although this claim was not officially acknowledged.
The matter worsened due to production disputes, which led to intervention from FWICE as well as financial claims, while in the meanwhile, Salman Khan has intervened as an arbitrator and has talked to both sides of the conflict. Upcoming movies for the actor will be Pralay and an untitled movie with Aditya Dhar.