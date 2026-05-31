Kelly Lee Curtis, sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, passes away

Jamie Lee Curtis on how her sister will be remembered

The cause of Kelly's death was not revealed but Jamie wrote that her sister will continue to remain in everyone's memory because of her "loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie."

"Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing…Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line", Jamie wrote, concluding her beautiful tribute.

Kelly Lee Curtis worked extensively in the 1980s and 1990s. Besides movie roles, she also acted in television, appearing in shows such as The Equalizer, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, among others. She leaves behing her husband, Scott Morfee whom she married in 1989.