Kelly Lee Curtis, sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, passes away

Actress Kelly Lee Curtis, known for her work in Magic Sticks (1987) and The Devil's Daughter (1991), has passed away at the age of 69. She was the sister of Oscar winning actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the eldest of the siblings born to Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.
Kelly Lee Curtis, sister of Jamie Lee Curtis is no more. She died on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in her home in California. Jamie broke the tragic news on her Instagram with an emotional post.
"A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace", the 67-year-old actress wrote along with an old black-and-white picture of her deceased sister.
Jamie reminisced about her sister in the touching post, remembering the person she was. "She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot", she added.
The cause of Kelly's death was not revealed but Jamie wrote that her sister will continue to remain in everyone's memory because of her "loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie."
"Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing…Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line", Jamie wrote, concluding her beautiful tribute.
Kelly Lee Curtis worked extensively in the 1980s and 1990s. Besides movie roles, she also acted in television, appearing in shows such as The Equalizer, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, among others. She leaves behing her husband, Scott Morfee whom she married in 1989.