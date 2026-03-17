Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis says she doesn't love the horror genre

The 67-year-old actor added, "I owe my life to the genre, but I don't have to pretend that I'm a genre girl and that I love it."

Jamie's introduction to horror started before her own career. Her mother, renowned actor, Janet Leigh played the iconic Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock's legendary 1960 film, Psycho, a film that has come to define the horror genre.

Eighteen years later, Jamie's acting debut happened with the first film of the classic slasher horror film franchise, Halloween, in 1978. The young actor played Laurie Strode in the John Carpenter directed film. She went on to feature in six sequels of the film and was dubbed the scream queen. In 1980, Jamie starred opposite her mother in The Fog.

Horror has been serially underrepresented in awards as well. However, this year marked a change as Ryan Coogler's horror action movie, Sinners caused quite the uproar, bagging 16 nods from the Academy Awards: the most by a single film ever.

Despite not being the biggest fan, Jamie Lee Curtis can't help but be happy for the recognition. She said, "The fact that it's a genre that now is getting more understanding and appreciation, of course I'm happy. It's fantastic that the Academy is moving along with that and changing and growing, like any good institution."