The release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet has once again been pushed. The film will now debut on August 12 in the US, two weeks later than expected. However, despite all the delays, it seems that audiences in India are unlikely as theatres are expected to reopen only around October in the country.

An attempt to save the summer blockbuster season, Warner Bros. said it plans "to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm." Warner Bros. will re-release an older movie from the same director, Inception, on July 31, the date Tenet was previously supposed to come out.

The Tenet release had already been pushed earlier back this month, from July 17 to July 31. And another big Warner Bros. film, Wonder Woman 1984 was moved to October 2 from August 14.



