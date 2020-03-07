New Delhi, March 7 (IANS): Actress Keira Knightley's comedy-drama Misbehaviour will release in India on April 9.



PVR Pictures will bring the film, which celebrates the significance of womanhood, to India.



Set in the 1970s, Misbehaviour is a satirical interpretation of the beauty pageant - Miss World.

It also stars Jessie Buckley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Philippa Lowthorpe has helmed the film from the script by Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe.



The movie is based on true events and the characters are seen strongly voicing their opinions about the stereotypical pageant world.



The plot reflects the unjust norms of the beauty industry along with the objectification of women.

Knightley, Buckley and Mbatha will be seen playing feminist activists who disrupt the patriarchy and show women the true face of womanhood.