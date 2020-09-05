Nani- and Sudheer Babu-starrer V released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5 and the action sequences of the thriller have caught the attention of the audience. Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti says he wanted to keep the action sequences edgy and did not want to overdo them.

He shares, "I did not want some highly over styled action because some do tend to over style it. I wanted to make it look real as if a real cop is fighting and it actually looked like one. I was keen on doing it this way because I wanted the audience to admire the cop for the skill he is showcasing and did not want the audience to clap by creating a slow-motion of those movements."

The director also says he insisted on showing the nature of the character. But most of the action is fast-paced and Mohana explains, "One of the things I told the stunt man is not to go on using the phantom shots. I told him, we've got a camera with an extremely high frame rate, and I wanted to show specific movements, with some sounds. I wanted the audience to get an immersive experience and make them feel like they are in middle of the action scenes."

V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars ‘Natural Star’ Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain.