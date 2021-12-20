Dhanush to next team up with Arun Matheswaran

Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, will soon be collaborating with director Arun Matheswaran for a film. The latter, who is making his debut with this week's release Rocky, is currently working on his second film Saani Kaayidham, starring Keerthy Suresh and Dhanush's brother and director Selvaraghavan.

According to sources, Arun's third film, starring Dhanush in the lead, will be a period gangster drama set in the 50s. It's also known that the film will be officially announced next month.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a slew of releases like Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam, Karthick Naren's Maaran, and Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan. He will also soon be making his Telugu debut with Sekhar Kammula.

Dhanush's next release will be the Bollywood film Atrangi Re and he also has the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man which will release on Netflix.