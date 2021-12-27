A maiden venture by BD Film Productions, Kulpi deals with the sensitive topic of dwarfism

Upcoming movie Kulpi's story deals with the stigma associated with dwarfism and how an educated young man affected by achondroplasia overcomes the challenges to win over his love interest. The official digital poster for the Bengali rom-com was revealed today.

A maiden venture by BD Film Productions, the movie is set to introduce actor Protyay Ghosh in the title role as Kulpi. The film intends to point out the prevalent discrimination faced by those who are rendered differently in the eyes of our society and are subjected to extreme mental agony.

Sharing her views on how Protyay has done justice to the character, director Barshali Chatterjee shares, “Kulpi deals with some serious issues that hold the potential to handicap our social structure. The film deals with a myriad of emotions that can move the audience. It does not only put up the struggles of an individual but also represents how self-conviction and belief can triumph all odds.”

The film tells the story of Kuldip Roychowdhury, nicknamed Kulpi, and the bond he shares with his father portrayed by veteran actor Rajatava Dutta. Shedding light upon the personal lives and desires of these supposedly abnormal and largely ostracised people, Paayel Sarkar is cast against Protyay as his love-interest Kankona. Kulpi will be seen emerging out victorious over the impediments thrown at him by the antagonist Hilton Braganza.

Produced by Bidyut Das, the film’s music scores have been composed by Shree Pritam, Shovan Ganguly, and Supratip Bhattacharya.

Kulpi is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022 and also features Sabitri Chatterjee, Chumki Chowdhury, and Biswanath Basu in prominent roles.