Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur join Saurabh Shukla’s rom-com, Jab Khuli Kitaab

In times when love knows no reason, boundaries or distance, Jab Khuli Kitaab promises to be a film tailored to cut across all age groups. Set to release early next year, the film asks an important question - Does age really play a pivotal role in matters of the heart, passion and heartbreak?

Helmed by Saurabh Shukla of Jolly LLB fame, the rom-com is a stage to screen adaptation of a play by the actor-director himself, and showcases the dysfunctionality of relationships and its impact on family wrapped in layers of humour and warmth.



Presented by Applause Entertainments in association with Shoe Strap Films, Jab Khuli Kitab will see Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur coming together for the third time after Aitbaar (1985) and Finding Fanny (2014).

“Most of us agree in terms of transparency when it comes to relationships, but how many of us are open to facing the reality when the time comes? The film is about a couple in their 70s who will be seen doing what any teenager does in matters of the heart. The film is a joyride which will make you laugh, fall in love and cry with this unique couple”, shares Shukla who co-founded Shoe Strap Films LLP with Naren Kumar. The house has previously been associated with hits like Phas Gaye Re Obama and Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety.

Set in the majestic alpine regions of Uttarakhand, the film has recently wrapped its start-to-finish schedule in Ranikhet. Jab Khuli Kitaab will also see Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role alongside Samir Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi.