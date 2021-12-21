Guess when and where Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts will premiere in India?

In what came as a highly nostalgic reminiscence of a phenomenon that rocked the world for almost an entire decade (and continues to do so), HBO Max released the much-awaited trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, the homecoming that all HP fans have been waiting for.

This special episode, which marks the 20th anniversary of the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2002), will witness the reunion of the cast and see them taking a trip down memory lane.

Look forward to in-depth interviews and conversations with the wildly popular Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs), and even Lord Voldemort (or You-Know-Who, if you prefer), played by Ralph Fiennes!

The celebration of this anniversary will also include filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Also read: Dine in the ‘cupboard under the stairs’ at Cafe Allohomora, Chennai’s first Harry Potter inspired cafe

Watch the much-loved trailer here:

Also read: Happy birthday, Harry Potter! Here are 15 fun facts about the series that you may not know

Now, you may be wondering where to watch the premiere, since HBO Max will be streaming the episode only in other countries on January 1. Well, worry not, as reports have said that Amazon Prime Video will be streaming the show on the same day at 2.30 pm in India.

The Harry Potter franchise is based on the books with the same names written by JK Rowling. The story revolves around a young wizard named Harry Potter, whose life changes in unexpected ways after he begins learning magic at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.” True, we couldn’t agree more, Emma (Watson)!