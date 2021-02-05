Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been for a while in the news for its star cast and the grand scale it is getting filmed. The Tamil periodical drama is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fictional work of the same name. Reports suggest that this high-budgeted movie has finished 70% of its shooting schedule.

Several insider sources and the makers of Ponniyin Selvan have kept the audiences hooked by timely releasing behind the scenes images or first look posters of the movie. A recent update suggests that Chiyaan Vikram will soon join the sets. It was reported that the actor who was busy shooting for Cobra, has got a few days break due to location changes. In fact Cobra’s shooting has been halted for about a month now and the Iru Mugan actor has decided to shoot his parts in Ponniyin Selvan meanwhile. It is also being anticipated that Vikram will be essaying the role of Chola King Adithya Karikaalan. An official announcement is however awaited.

The magnum opus directed by Mani Ratnam boasts of a brilliant cast which includes Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Kannan in the lead roles. Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar and Jayaram will be seen in key roles. AR Rahman is the music composer. The technical team also includes Ravi Varman as the cinematographer.