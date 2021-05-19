Indie filmmaker Souradeep Datta's short film Secrets that got selected in 12 international film festivals, winning three awards, is ready for release this Friday on Moviesaints. "The film premiered in Rome Independent Prisma Film Awards, then it was in Anatolia film festival in Turkey. We got the best writing award in Cinema of the World and got the best short film awards at the Nexgn Film Festival," tells Souradeep.

Datta has shown in this film how our deepest secrets are our deepest vulnerabilities, and how that makes us alone and in this time of pandemic and loneliness, how humans feel more isolated than ever. "But we should know at least, we're not alone in this journey. This film ends with this silver lining of hope, that no matter how vulnerable and lonely we might become, we're never alone," he avers.

Shooting of Secrets

With the pandemic still roaring on, indie filmmakers like Datta find it very difficult to carry on their work. "My future projects got delayed several times, also, getting finance in these times is very difficult I'm planning to explore emerging OTT platforms. MUBI, Moviesaints are great platforms for independent filmmakers to distribute and showcase their work though," he states.

A still from Secrets

Datta's upcoming project is about memories. "It's a big project, we're investing a lot of money and time into it. As It has never been tried in Bengali films,

we're trying to establish a surreal journey of past, present and future, through the voyage of memories," says Datta.