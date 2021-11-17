Trisha to replace Kajal in Indian 2?

With the long-awaited Indian 2 finally set to resume filming soon, speculations are rife that Trisha will be replacing Kajal Aggarwal in the Shankar directorial.

Reports suggest that the makers have roped in Trisha to essay the role initially played by Kajal. If the rumours are proven true, Indian 2 will mark Trisha's third collaboration with Kamal Haasan after Manmandhan Ambu and Thoongavanam.

The filming of Indian 2 hit a roadblock after an accident on the film's shooting spot resulted in the death of three crew members. The film's production was further complicated by the Covid outbreak and creative differences between the filmmaker and the producers. Shankar has also stated that the team will have to reshoot scenes involving Vivek after the comedian's untimely demise.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddarth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, Indian 2 is being produced by Lyca Productions.

Meanwhile, Trisha will also be seen in the Ponniyin Selvan duology and the Telugu web series Brinda.