Sharwanand's Oke Oka Jeevitham to release directly on OTT?

It is suggested that the makers have opted for a direct-to-digital release after the film failed to attract any exciting deals from the distributors in the Telugu States

20th November 2021 02:23 PM
Actor Sharwanand's upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, Oke Oka Jeevitham will skip its theatre release, say reports. It is suggested that the makers have opted for a direct-to-digital release after the film failed to attract any exciting deals from the distributors in the Telugu States.

"Sharwanand is going through a lean patch and his last five releases have ended up as flops. The actor and the makers of Oke Oke Jeevitham are now contemplating a direct OTT release and have initiated deliberations with Amazon Prime Video. They believe that it's the best way to bring the film closer to the audience," informs a source close to the development.

Directed by Shree Karthick, Oke Oka Jeevitham also features Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. Billed as a sci-fi entertainer, the film is being bankrolled by SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures and will have dialogues written by Tharun Bhascker.

